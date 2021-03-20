Axis Ecorp Redefines Luxury Smart Villas Space With Launch of Axis Yog Villas

Hyderabad: Axis Ecorp, India’s fastest-growing real estate company focused on premium developments in the holiday homes, and secondary housing segment today announced the launch of its luxury smart service villa project, Axis Yog Villas, located in the culturally-rich Dodamarg taluka of North of Goa. Opting for a luxurious villa within the locales of North of Goa will be one of the most benefitting experiences to every home dweller as it is one of the favourite destinations of present Goa.

After the massive success of their premium smart service suits project- Axis Blues, Axis Yog Villas is the second project of the Goa-based developer in North of Goa. It’s a part of a 22 acres project with a project size of Rs. 250 crores and is set to match the success of Axis Blues. Comprising over 69 units with a built-up area of 1400 sqft for each unit and the project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Located in Dodamarg, a lush green taluka known for its natural beauty, tranquil stretches of backwaters, and unique Goan charm, these villas are barely 35 kilometers away from Panjim city center. Complete with private pools and gardens, the Axis Yog Villas offer panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and epitomises luxury in the lap of nature.

Inspired by European clustered-town designs, Axis Yog Villas are meant to be more than just a second home. The fully serviced smart villas offer all the benefits of clean resort living that Goa is known for along with an added dollop of smart services and modern comfort. A RERA certified project, Axis Yog Villa is poised to push the boundaries of premium smart service standards with centralised concierge desks, intuitive 24X7 housekeeping, and end-to-end property management for the home owner’s convenience.

Addressing the growing demand for a home away from home setup, CEO and Director Axis E Corp Aditya Kushwaha said, “The market for holiday homes has been witnessing a steady increase in the last couple of years especially after Covid-19 where people are looking for spaces with more comfortable work from home setups. Our offering in the segment is an amalgamation of luxury lifestyle, lush green surroundings, and full-serviced property. Axis Yog Villas project is designed to offer high-end living and to extend a wholesome Goan resort living experience. Home Buyers don’t just get a second home with Axis Yog Villa, they get a serviced villa that has all the smart amenities that one can think of. We are hopeful that Axis Yog Villa will be as successful as our first project – Axis Blues.”

Sharing further insights on investment prospects in the holiday homes segment, he adds, “While the overall real estate industry is still recovering from the pandemic-related downturn, the secondary and holiday homes sector has gained much traction owing to the increasing demand for luxury living standards, stable investment options, and higher rental yields. Non-metros like Goa are clear winners for smart investors looking to move from hectic cities to serene holiday homes that offer the best of luxury and natural beauty.”

Along with being an opulent style statement, Axis Yog Villas epitomises luxury and style with a state-of-the-art health club and spa, landscaped gardens, private pools, multi-sports facilities, and top-notch rental management facilities aimed at creating a safe stream of income from the villa in the homeowner’s absence.

Ahead of the curve, Axis Ecorp intends to fulfilll the demand for fully-managed luxury homes with the fully-serviced luxury smart villa project, Axis Yog Villas. Set to achieve a sales target of Rs. 100 crores in the next six months, this project presents luxurious dual homes which are a smart investment choice in 2021. The launch of Axis Yog Villas is to be followed by two new projects in 2021—the Axis Lake City and the Axis KNCJ-Darjeeling.