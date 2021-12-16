Awfis Strengthens Partnership With Prestige

Awfis, India’s largest network of coworking spaces, announced the second phase of expansion of their strategic association with Prestige Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, and would be launching 12 new state-of-the-art centers in Southern & West India, in a phase-wise manner in the coming months.

This partnership is aimed at accelerating further growth in the rapidly evolving flex workspace segment. The association seamlessly leverages Prestige Group's and Awfis’ strengths, expertise, and capabilities to jointly invest and create compelling value for both companies, as well as their customers. This partnership aims at catering to the growing demand for coworking spaces, for startups, SMEs, mid and large-sized corporates that are looking to adopt hybrid/ agile workplace models, amidst the new normal.

These centers are spread out in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai & Pune with 7 centers in Bangalore, 3 in Chennai, and 1 each in Hyderabad & Pune. These are in prominent CBDs like UB City, Hosur Road, Whitefield & Outer Ring Road in Bangalore, Saidapet & Mount Road in Chennai, Begumpet in Hyderabad, and Kharadi, Pune.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis, said “We are excited to further solidify our partnership with the best in class Prestige Group. The expansion of our alliance to provide world-class amenities is proof of the ever-increasing demand for shared workspaces. Both companies aim to cater to the growing demand amongst enterprise clients and large corporations while continuing to cater to start-ups and SME’s who were the early adopters of coworking. The growth of the Awfis network in multiple Prestige properties is testament to providing quality infrastructure for India Inc.”

The first center being inaugurated in line with this announcement, is at Prestige Tech Park with a capacity of 860+ seats. The space is strategically located in Bengaluru’s prominent IT corridor on Outer Ring Road. The center is part of Awfis’ newly launched premium workspace offering- ‘Awfis Gold’ and therefore houses premium private workspaces as well as collaborative work environments, a splendid cafeteria with live counters and plush meeting rooms and lounges for the evolving needs of the professionals of today. Through this Gold center Awfis aims to serve the Prestige campus occupants through cutting-edge infrastructure paired with modern amenities and design.

“We believe in building relationships that are a WIN-WIN for all stakeholders in a shared and collaborative future. We are looking forward to a continued and sustained growth that we have seen so far, that is helping our occupiers and our Group.” Said Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group

Commenting on this further, Juggy Marwaha, CEO, Prestige Office Ventures said “The positive sentiment that is being witnessed in the market first-hand from all key stakeholders resuscitates this collaborative initiative to nurture the spirit of innovation and grow in the flexible workspace sector. Nearly 40 Million sqft of Coworking Space is now spread across the length and breadth of this country, we definitely believe that the FLEX segment of the office landscape will continue to rapidly grow”