Awfis Forays Into The Premium Workspace Segment With Awfis Gold

Awfis, India’s largest network of coworking spaces recently announced the launch of Awfis Gold, the company’s premium workspace offering, in line with the evolving workspace requirements of large-scale enterprises and their employees, in the new normal. Awfis Gold is an amalgamation of Awfis’ expertise in commercial space design and infrastructure coupled with the company’s customer focused approach. This ensures that Gold will deliver an unparalleled workplace experience to clientele in the premium segment.

The launch of Awfis Gold is a testament to Awfis’ commitment to delivering premium quality spaces with an enhanced focus on service excellence and superior infrastructure for their discerning customers with a key focus on large-scale enterprises. Awfis aims to launch 9 Gold centers spread across over 2 lakh sq ft with 5,000+ seats over the next 4 months. These centers will be available in Grade A properties of metro markets such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis said, “The changing times have ensured that companies across sectors realize the importance of well-managed integrated workspaces that provide Grade-A infrastructure, best-in-class facilities, and accessibility. In line with this, we are elated to launch Awfis Gold which will provide premium workspace experiences for India Inc. while keeping value at the core. Given the rising demand for coworking spaces, Awfis Gold will emerge as the premium partner of choice for enterprises and CXOs who are now looking towards a hybrid model of working for their teams.”

Focusing on the design aspect of the Gold centers, he further added, “The Awfis Gold design philosophy is universal in its context with subtle elements that keep it locally grounded, while still offering an elevated customer experience. The design ethos of each of our centers is urbane, minimalistic, and at the same time interwoven with the cultural fabric of India. The muted colors, plush furniture, contemporary fixtures, and spacious interiors provide a world-class working environment that is certain to enhance productivity, safety & comfort.”

At present 2 Gold centers are operational at Rajapushpa Summit, Financial District, Hyderabad, and Prestige Shantiniketan – I, Bangalore respectively.

Awfis has 90 centers and 51,000 seats across 12 cities and is heading towards 100 centers in the coming few months.