Aurionpro launches Aurobees, a Digital Transformation Platform for SMEs

Mumbai: Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (Aurionpro), a Mumbai-based global technology solutions provider, has launched Aurobees, an innovative and integrated digitization, fulfilment and financing platform, focused on helping the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) transform their businesses for the digital economy.

This platform, developed in partnership with Trejhara Solutions Ltd, enables SMEs to move their businesses online seamlessly by facilitating digital presence, webstore and enabling them to run their businesses efficiently to seize growth opportunities in the new digital economy.

Aurobees is a subscription based, cloud-native platform that provides a highly scalable solution for the digitization and fulfilment across industries ranging from manufacturing, trading, distribution, freight forwarding, warehousing, transportation, and e-commerce fulfilment.

The platform is designed to reduce complexity for SMEs to effectively manage their working capital through Aurobees Business Payments Platform, through the multiple partners, will facilitate invoice financing and commercial card payments to address credit challenges and help manage the credit risk for the seller and buyer, improving their cash flow and helping to grow the businesses sustainably. Aurionpro’s payment gateway is also tightly integrated with this platform to enable SMEs to offer digital payment options to their customers.