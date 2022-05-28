Asteria Aerospace Takes Part in Drone Festival of India 2022

New Delhi: Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based full-stack drone technology company, participated in the Drone Festival of India 2022, the premier conference and exhibition for drones in India. The Drone Festival of India 2022 was organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) with event partner Drone Federation of India (DFI) and was held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on the 27th and 28th of May 2022.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the event and shared the vision of making India a global drone hub by the end of the decade. He iterated that the Government of India will provide full support to the industry to make this vision a reality. The Hon’ble Prime Minister also took time out to fly one of Asteria’s drones and visited Asteria booth and took time to learn about Asteria's drone solutions.

Nihar Vartak, Co-founder, Asteria Aerospace Limited, shares, “This event was a great opportunity for us to showcase our next-gen drones & SkyDeck, our drone operations platform, to key decision-makers and end-users in government and enterprise sectors. Ten years back, we were one of the few organizations to enter the drone space in India and since then we have seen an exponential growth in the demand and usage of this technology across multiple industry sectors. We will continue to explore newer avenues where drone technology can make an impact.”

Also Read: MS Education Academy To Offer Free Education For Students Suffering With Thalassemia In Telangana

At the event, Asteria showcased its rugged, reliable, and performance-driven drones for security & surveillance, surveying, and inspection applications across industry sectors. Asteria also showcased its cloud-based drone operations platform, SkyDeck, for delivering scalable Drone-as-a-Service solutions.