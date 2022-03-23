Asteria Aerospace Launches SkyDeck - A Software Platform for Delivering Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS)

March 23, 2022, Bengaluru: Asteria Aerospace, a drone manufacturer and solution provider in India, has launched its end-to-end drone operations platform, SkyDeck. SkyDeck is a cloud-based software platform to deliver a DaaS solution for multiple industry verticals such as agriculture, surveying, industrial inspections, and surveillance and security.

SkyDeck provides a unified dashboard and services for drone fleet management, scheduling and executing drone flights, data processing, visualization, and AI-based analysis of aerial data captured using drones. SkyDeck ensures operational transparency, improves collaboration between stakeholders, and provides secure and centralized management for scaling drone programs across multiple applications.

Neel Mehta, Co-founder & Director, Asteria Aerospace, shares, "The recent liberalisation of regulations for drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the government have increased the demand for drones across industry sectors. Asteria is already among the leading drone manufacturers in India. With the launch of SkyDeck, we are addressing the needs of the hour with an integrated drone hardware, software, and operations solution. SkyDeck simplifies the use of drones to generate aerial data and turns that digital data into business insights to power drone applications at scale."

For the agriculture sector, SkyDeck provides data and insights that can be used to accurately measure crop traits, assess crop health, and optimise agricultural inputs. For the construction and mining industries, SkyDeck uses drone-based aerial data to create accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records. For critical infrastructure sectors such as oil and gas, telecom, and power and utilities, SkyDeck harnesses the power of drones to digitise and inspect assets for preventive maintenance, identifying threats and recording changes. SkyDeck can also help with the successful implementation of fleets of drones in various government programmes and initiatives like the Svamitva Scheme, Smart Cities, Agristack, and other development projects.