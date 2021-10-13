Assets & More is Property Fund Manager for Allure Infra

Hyderabad: Assets & More, the leading city-based proptech company which popularised the innovative concept of fractional property ownership in the Telugu States, on Wednesday announced that it signed mega property services deal with Allure Infra.



According to this deal, Assets and More agreed to raise funds and provide complete management services to all 3 of Allure Infra’s projects located in Bangalore.



Assets & More will also undertake fractional property sales, maintenance, and rental management. In addition to that, it will provide similar services to other projects to be developed by Allure Infra.

Known for providing innovative real estate investment opportunities for small investors through fractional property ownership, Assets & More had earlier signed similar agreements with Hyderabad-based Vasavi Group and Shanta Sriram Constructions to manage the 1.5-lakh-sft Sky City twin towers project in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Besides, the proptech company is also raising investments for the Space City residential real estate project near National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad.

Commenting on the new deal, Hanu Yedluri, Founder of Assets & More, said: "The deal with Allure Infra is yet another milestone for us. We are happy that we got a chance to manage property that’s being developed at Marathahalli in Bangalore by Allure Infra, a part of Allu Group. With rich experience in the fintech space behind us, we introduced the innovative concept of fractional ownership in the real estate sector. In addition to assured rental income, this real estate investment model offers decent capital appreciation for property owners. These investments offer steady returns irrespective of market fluctuations. Investment security is another plus point as property is registered on the owner's name".



"Commercial real estate projects require high investments. Till now, only HNIs (High Networth Individuals) invested in the commercial real estate space. Thanks to Assets & More, small investors can also invest in commercial real estate now. Commercial real estate will turn into a new asset class for small investors and more and more people will become owners of commercial properties. We are happy to associate with Assets & More which will henceforth handle fund raising, sales, marketing and maintenance services of our projects. Technology will totally transform the real estate sector in future. We are happy to say that we are adopting digital technologies much ahead of others. It's a big plus point for us to be associated with Assets & More which has a long experience in proptech space" said ALLURE Infra management.



Foray into US market Assets & More's parent company PaisaXpaisa, which has been managing property loan portfolios of about Rs 250 crore for the last three years, is gearing up to launch its services in the US market from November this year. The proptech company will accept cryptocurrencies in real estate transactions. It will be the first Indian company to accept cryptocurrencies in real estate deals.