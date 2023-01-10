Aspirational narratives about youthful dreams, goals and struggles

In every epoch, cinema, literature and theatre have told variegated stories about the young and portrayed their inner conflicts, aspirations and frustrations vividly and engagingly. This National Youth Day (12th January), watch some of the most insightful and thought-provoking narratives ever filmed, about youthful yearnings, angst and dreams.



Rockford



Set against the backdrop of an all-male boarding school, this 1999 coming-of-age story directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, revolved around a teenaged student Rajesh Naidu and his experiences. The story highlights how in a new environment, he learns to cope with emotional challenges and practical problems and forms a special bond with his PT Instructor Johnny Matthew (Kukunoor). Along the way, he learns to distinguish between friends and foes, right and wrong, cowardice and courage. The film also starred Nandita Das, Rohan Dey, Jayant Kripalini and Usha Krishnamurthy.



Udaan



This 2010, Vikramaditya Motwane film unflinchingly took on the less explored issue of parental violence against children. 'Udaan' tells the story of an aspiring writer Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) who is expelled from his boarding school and returns to an abusive household helmed by his father (Ronit Roy). He also begins to bond with his young half-brother who is often the target of parental outrage and beatings. How he finds the courage to stand up not just for himself but for his brother makes for a compelling watch. The film also starred

Ram Kapoor and Anand Tiwari.



Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar



Director Mansoor Khan's second directorial, though inspired by a 1979 film 'Breaking Away,' beautifully portrayed a layered Indian milieu where young people from different social stratas navigated conflicts, love, friendships and family responsibilities. One of the few sports centric films of the 90s, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' starred Aamir Khan as Sanjay, a careless young student who wakes up to his potential after a family crisis and goes on to win a prestigious cycling championship. Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also played pivotal roles.



Shyam Ki Mummy



This Zee Theatre teleplay is a satirical take on the flaws of the modern education system and delineates the plight of a young boy (Shyam) who is caught between a demanding mother and looming examinations. He cannot find a moment's respite to play or unwind as his mother is all set to take annual leave from work to ensure that he gets a high rank in his board exams. Filmed by Dynanesh Bhalekar, the teleplay stars Nirmiti Sawant, Milind Phatak, Dharmaj Joshi, Rahul Kumar and Sayali Sudhakar and can be watched on ..



Final Solutions



'Final Solutions' is one of the most acclaimed plays penned by Sahitya Akadmi winning playwright and director Mahesh Dattani. This Zee Theatre teleplay unfolds in Amargaon and depicts the fate of a few young lives caught in communal fires. Narrated by a young protagonist Daksha, the story reveals how intolerance impacts individual lives, relationships and also society at large and asks if there is any way that the mistrust between communities can be healed. Directed by Mahesh Dattani, the teleplay stars Uttara Baokar, Vipin Sharma, Samta Sagar, Lyra Dutt, Srishti Shrivastava, Alok Kumar and Niketan Sharma.