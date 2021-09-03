ASICS Launches Its New Medical Footwear Range For Comfort And Durability Of Medical Workers

KOBE, JAPAN: ASICS is all set to launch the new footwear range designed especially for medical professionals who are always on the go. The newly launched footwear for medical professionals aims at meeting the fundamental functional requirements of medical and nursing care workplaces, combined with functionality of materials for athletic wear and cutting technologies permitting smoother body movement.

Available in two variants, Nurse Walker and Care Walker, the shoes have been developed based upon consideration of 8 functions (benefit) to support your foot. These include the following:

· Cushioning: Weigh impact on heel is 1.5 times bigger when walking

· Excellent Grip: Help to avoid slips with outsole designed with ASICS original technology

· Breasability: To keep your foot dry and the design helps for the air to circulate easily

· Lightness: The collection is designed using material used for sports shoes, such as E.V.A sole can deliver maximum comfort while working

· Flexibility: Optimal designed flex-groove can support smooth ride

· Stability: this helps enhance the stability and avoid the Twist of the feet

· Durability: Use of AHAR Rubber to making the shoe last longer

Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia Rajat Khurana said, “The world as we know it, has changed in the last few years and technology has become a nerve centre for both people to connect and products to perform. Our brand is hugely committed to bringing about change in the lives of consumers through the transformative power of sports. Innovation is the core essence of driving this change, demonstrated adequately in our products which not only revitalize the medical and nursing care apparel markets but also help those working in these professions to move around easily and comfortably. Our futuristic approach to design helps us build products which weave scientific insight into its solutions and then gives the superior edge to our range. We hope to continue shaping the future of medical footwear in the coming years by being committed to this vision.”

Both Nurse Walker and Care Walker have been designed keeping in mind every foot type without compromising on its performance. These products are currently been utilized by health care workers at two of the top healthcare centers including JR Hiroshima Hospital and Health University Hospital in Japan

The ASICS Nurse Walker and Care Walker will be available globally via the ASICS website and selected specialty retail stores from September 1st, 2021. Starting at INR 3,999

To find out more about the products, please visit asics.com.