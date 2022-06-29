Arya ag Crosses INR 500 Crore Milestone On Its Fintech Platform 

Arya.ag, India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated grain commerce platform, today announced crossing the distinct milestone of reaching the INR 500 crore book outstanding on its embedded fintech platform, Aryadhan.

This feat is propelled by Arya.ag’s indigenously built digital capabilities, which have been customised for simplified and optimum use by smallholder farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs). With immediate access to finance, farmers, FPOs, and other stakeholders in the value chain can tide over any liquidity requirements and fend off any distressed sale scenarios after harvest.

Arya.ag’s technology stack built on IoT, analytics, AI, and ML enables minimal transaction costs and lower interest rates for borrowers while expediting the turnaround time (TAT) for loan disbursements. Today, Aryadhan is the largest NBFC in Warehouse Receipt Finance (WRF), distinguished by its deep outreach to farmers and FPOs. Its unique phygital model is especially relevant in near farm locations where banks are largely averse to lending citing risk considerations.

The salient features of Arya.ag’s digital lending services to farmers include:

o Faster processing with 95 percent of transactions processed within 20 minutes

o Market linkages with thousands of traders on board across 350+ locations

o Highest order of transparency with all information easily and readily available on handheld device of the farmer

o Arya.ag’s digital lending comes with best-in-class rates with no hidden charges

o Another unique proposition of Arya.ag’s digital lending services is that farmers need to pay only for the exact number of days for which the loan is availed

Arya.ag’s value proposition continues to find increased relevance with Agri stakeholders. The platform saw a sharp rise in its loan book from INR 142 crore in December 2021. Having disbursed over INR 1200 crore so far, the platform has managed to maintain immaculate asset quality with near-zero NPA levels.

Recently, Arya.ag further consolidated its bouquet of digital lending offerings by introducing industry-first and revolutionary Insta-Loan and Insta-Release products. Arya.ag’s Insta-Loan allows a farmer to avail a loan instantly against her stored commodity at her discretion from the comfort and convenience of her home. The Insta-Release product enables farmers to have immediate access to their stocks upon payment of loans for further sale. Today, in a market that is adapting to digital solutions, 98% of all of Arya.ag’s loans are released digitally.