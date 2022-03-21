Around 40K UAE Visa Applications from India Processed Since Dubai Borders Reopened

VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, processed over 40,000 UAE visa applications since Dubai borders reopened in 2021. The data reflects the significant contribution of VFS Global’s Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC), an exclusive visa application processing facility for Emirates Airline passengers, in restoring Dubai-bound travel from India.

Dubai recorded 32% year-on-year (YoY) visitor growth in 2021, marking the first notable sign of recovery in the international travel sector, according to data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. India, the top source market for the UAE, witnessed 5.3% YoY growth in travellers, with 910,000 visiting the popular Gulf destination in 2021, despite the withdrawal of commercial flights from India and frequent travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. According to the organisers, EXPO 2020 Dubai has been the strong draw for travellers as overall EXPO visitor numbers exceeded 19 million.

According to VFS Global, DVPC restarted operations as soon as UAE (Dubai) borders reopened on June 25, 2020. “Our teams have been working seven days a week and ensured quick turn-around times for all visa applications,” said Noel Swain, Business Head - Passport Services, eVisa and tourism services VFS Global, adding “We disseminated information on health-related protocols as per Emirates Airlines to all applicants to ensure they have a seamless and smooth trip to Dubai.

VFS Global’s relationship with the UAE government started in 2002 with Emirates Airline. The company has processed more than 3 million UAE (Dubai) visa applications for Emirates Airline customers.

DVPC offers 3 Visa application point of sale avenues to Emirates customers travelling to Dubai such as: