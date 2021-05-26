Arjas Steel Partners With Anantapur District Administration To Set Up A 500 Bed Covid Hospital

Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh: Specialty steel manufacturer Arjas Steel in partnership with the Anantapur District Administration, has made a 500 bed Covid Care Hospital a reality, at Tadipatri, Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh. Arjas Steel has laid an oxygen pipeline directly from the steel plant to the 500-bedded Covid care hospital, and this ensured an uninterrupted oxygen supply.

This joint initiative has addressed the critical need for oxygen in the hospital and simultaneously reduces the burden on the already scarce resources of oxygen cylinders and tankers that are now deployed to other areas in the state. The Company, as part of its production process, has an oxygen plant, but the oxygen produced is of Industrial grade. This is transformed for medical use, under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).

“This collaboration between various arms of the Anantapur District Administration and Arjas Steel ensures that sufficient Oxygen and beds are available for COVID patients. The continuous Oxygen supply was a major concern. By directly piping oxygen from our captive plant to the hospital, we have removed many of the logistic issues concerning transport. Our team has worked night and day to make this happen. This 500-bed facility is aimed at providing care for covid patients from three districts of Rayalaseema region, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool.” said ASPL Managing Director Mr. Sridhar Krishnamoorthy

The shareholders of Arjas Steel (ADV Partners), directors and management of Arjas Steel, believe in investing in the communities around us and community health is an important pillar in our CSR activities. In addition, Arjas Steel is looking to provide support to our nearby hospitals in Tadipatri and Anantapur in various ways for us to fight and win against this virus. he added.

Expressing a sense of satisfaction in establishing a 500-bedded Covid care hospital, Anantapur Collector and District Magistrate Mr. Gandham Chandrudu I.A.S said, “China holds the world record for fastest 500- bedded Covid hospital construction as the combined efforts of the neighbouring nation could do it in just 10 days. But whereas Govt of AP and Team Ananthapuramu could construct a 500- bedded Covid care hospital in just two weeks almost on par with global standards.”

“This is possible because the Team Ananthapuramu believed in “Great things are never done by one person, they are done by a team of people “I thank Honorable Chief Minister Mr. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, District In-charge Minister Mr. Botsa Satyanarayana, Health Team of AP, the management as well as a team of Arjas Steel Private Limited and Team Ananthapuramu for the wonderful coordination and day and night hard work,” the Collector said.

Thanking Arjas Steel Private Limited, Roads and Buildings Minister Mr. M. Sankaranarayana, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, Tadipatri MLA Ketireddy Pedda Reddy and the Collector & District Magistrate, who has been overseeing the pace of the work said that special steel plant had been extending its fullest support in this noble initiative. The partnership would strive to ensure that this 500-bedded hospital, especially in this remote Rayalaseema region, get immediate medical oxygen, they added.