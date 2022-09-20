Aragen Extends Collaboration With NeoVac

Aragen Life Sciences Private Limited (“Aragen”), a global research, development, and manufacturing services provider (CRO/CDMO), announced that it has entered into an agreement with a UK-based company, NeoVac, for manufacturing a lipid product that will support the development of lipid nanoparticles (LNP) for use in developing RNA vaccines for various diseases.

Aragen has been working with NeoVac since early December 2021 on process research development (PRD) for the lipid product.

NeoVac is creating revolutionary and proprietary next generation LNP to enable better RNA vaccines for various diseases. The LNPs are being developed using cutting-edge technology that makes RNA vaccines more thermostable and accessible with broader capabilities and fewer side effects.

Announcing the collaboration, Dr. Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Commercial Officer, Aragen, said, “We are delighted to see the extension of our collaboration with NeoVac into manufacturing. Having been associated with the project at the development phase will enable a seamless transition to the manufacturing phase. This collaboration validates Aragen’s capabilities across discovery, development and manufacturing to support our customers develop products for the betterment of people across the globe.”

NeoVac CEO, Eran Eilat M.D. Ph.D.¸ added, “NeoVac is working on multiple RNA vaccine projects that aim to bring the next generation of this technology to millions around the world with outstanding unique qualities. Our partnership with Aragen during the development phase has been fruitful and we are happy to extend the collaboration into the manufacturing phase.”