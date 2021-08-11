Apollo Proton Cancer Centre Sets Up India’s First & Only Site-specific Robotic Oncology Centre With Specialised Surgeons

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, the first Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & the Middle East gets a state of the art dedicated Robot-Assisted Cancer Surgery Unit. The Robot-Assisted Cancer Surgery Unit will offer patients with comprehensive cancer care under one roof. The unit is equipped with the advanced fourth-generation ‘Da Vinci Surgical System-Xi’ and a dedicated team of Clinicians.

The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre offers specialized 360-degree care with the most advanced robotics system for complex surgeries. The robotic arms with endowrists have a 360+270 degree manoeuvrability which is unmatched by the human hand. This advancement improves recovery from major operations, reduces instances of infections, increases the precision of surgery and reduces the patient’s length of stay at the facility. Robotic Surgery at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre(APCC) is built on the same platform of excellence and expertise. APCC is committed to providing patients with an exceptional experience using cutting-edge treatment options.

The robot helps replicate the surgeon’s hand movements while minimizing hand tremors. The surgery is thus conducted with enhanced precision, dexterity, and control even during the most complex procedures.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman Apollo Hospitals, said, “The Robot-assisted surgery has its own advantage compared to the open or laparoscopic surgeries. Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has the best of the specialists in robotic surgery in every oncology specialty be it urology / gastrointestinal / Gynaec & head n neck. The Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) way of discussing every single Case with the involvement of the experts puts Apollo Proton Cancer Centre’s approach unique & finesse.”

Speaking at the launch Ms Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Apollo Proton Cancer Centres offers end to end cancer care and has the high end technology in cancer management under one roof. The da Vinci system-Xi enables surgeons to perform delicate and complex procedures like thoracic, colorectal, urological, and gynaecological cancer surgeries seamlessly. The da Vinci system allows better cancer clearance, while still preserving the healthy tissue, by helping the surgeon with better magnification and better control of dissection.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP and Country General Manager, Intuitive, said, "It gives us great pleasure to be expanding our association with the Apollo Group of Hospitals, a pioneer in introducing cutting-edge medical technology to India. This would be our 9th installation with Apollo group making this the largest private player adoption in the country. The launch clearly showcases that Tamil Nadu provides the best of healthcare and is a global medical tourism destination”.

The state-of-the-art operating theatres are equipped with the ‘Da Vinci Surgical System-Xi’, the most advanced platform for minimally invasive surgery available today. The four-armed surgical robotic system is a breakthrough in surgical technology and is a crucial component of our integrated cancer care program. Robot-assisted surgery integrates advanced computer technology with the experience of skilled surgeons. This technology provides the surgeon with a 10x magnified, high definition, the 3D image of the body's intricate anatomy. The controls in the console allow the surgeon to manipulate special surgical instruments that are smaller, as well as more flexible and manoeuvrable than the human hand. The surgeon is thus in complete control of the surgical procedure.