Apollo Hospitals - The First Indian Hospital Group to set up a Tertiary Care Hospital in Uzbekistan

Chennai: Apollo Hospitals, Asia's foremost and most trusted integrated private healthcare services provider, enters Uzbekistan with the signing of an MoU with Marafon Group to set up a first-of-its-kind tertiary care hospital. In line with the mission to promote development in their native country, Marafon Group, with varied interests in technology, infrastructure, healthcare, banking, and trade, is being led by a team of young entrepreneurs who are guided by the spirit of change and growth. The Marafon Group already operates over 9 medical and diagnostic centres. With this partnership with Apollo Hospitals for the tertiary care hospital, it will provide quality healthcare for over 60 million people in Uzbekistan and the bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

Apollo Hospitals will offer technical consulting, clinical excellence, commissioning and BOMA (Branding, Operations and Management Agreement) for the tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan. A tertiary care hospital will be built in the Fergana region that will primarily focus on oncology, organ transplants, urology, neurosurgery, cardiology, and high-end diagnostics. The Central Government of Uzbekistan and the Government of Fergana have come together to facilitate the tie-up between Apollo Hospitals and the Marafon Group.

Announcing the partnership, Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals India, said, "Our vision is to touch a billion lives across the globe and also ensure Apollo's clinical excellence globally." We take immense pride in joining hands with Marafon Group to provide tertiary care services to over 60 million people in Uzbekistan and its neighbouring countries, thus improving access to quality healthcare. We stand strong together at each development stage to evolve the healthcare landscape in Uzbekistan and celebrate a strong bond of trust, commitment, and care with our partners and patients. Apollo Hospitals continues to not only transcend borders in every manner but also contribute immensely across the healthcare spectrum. "

Supporting the change in Uzbekistan, Dr Nurillo Mamasadikov, Co-founder, Marafon Group, said, "It’s a matter of pride for us to be associated with Apollo Hospitals, the global leader in healthcare and a unique integrated healthcare enterprise." This project is in line with our mission to develop our country, bring about positive change, and revolutionise healthcare offerings in the region. Our association with Apollo Hospitals will strengthen the healthcare system and improve the quality of life in Uzbekistan. We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering tertiary care services. "