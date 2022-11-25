Anshu Agarwal elevated as the Global Head of Finance at Branch International 

Branch International, a San Francisco-head quartered fintech with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, has announced the appointment of Anshu Agarwal as the Global Head of Finance, effective immediately.

Anshu Agarwal has been a part of the finance & trading industry for more than a decade and has extensive experience in banking and lending companies. In his previous stints, he had built and mentored highly competent finance and accounting teams for companies like Credit Suisse and Maersk. In his last role as the Finance Head for Maersk, he was responsible for setting up and expanding the trade finance business for Maersk with viable products.

Anshu joined Branch International in 2020 as the International Controller to lead the global accounting team, internal financial policies and the financial network. His financial strategies have helped to broaden the vision of Branch International. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant from ICAI.

In his new role, Anshu will be responsible for driving financial strategy, building a world-class finance team, and ensuring the business is marching towards higher profitability at the global level. Anshu will oversee the functions that manage the company's global financial strategies alongside legal and regulatory compliance.

Sucheta Mahapatra, Managing Director - Branch International said, “Anshu’s has been an excellent addition to the Branch team. His diverse background in trading and finance had been pivotal to the profitability of Branch in India. We are thrilled to have him join the global role and share his expertise across the African market.”

Speaking on his elevation, Anshu said, “I’m excited to lead the company’s global finance function at this pivotal moment of growth and contribute to its ongoing journey towards profitability. I am humbled that I get to be a part of the mission to provide financial access and inclusion to millions across India and Africa.”

Anshu Agarwal is also a finance thought leader who actively contributes on topics around investments, fintech etc.