ANAROCK Group Sales Jump 80% in H1 2021 Vs. H1 2020, MMR Sees Highest Sales Velocity

At INR 8084 Cr Inventory Sold, H1 2021 Sales Rose 80% Over Previous Year

Mumbai: At approx. 9000 units sold, leading real estate services consultancy ANAROCK Group saw its sales increase by 80% in H1 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Of the total of INR 8084 Cr worth of inventory sold, affordable housing constituted 20% of ANAROCK Group's sales so far.

The average ticket size of units sold was at Rs. 90 Lacs across the 13 cities of operation, which stayed consistent as compared to H1 of previous financial year. This dynamic stayed in line with the homebuyers’ focus on large homes to accommodate for WFH, open spaces, and e-schooling.