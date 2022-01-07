Anand Rathi Wealth Reports Results For The Quarter

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Wealth Limited (ARWL) is happy to announce the first financial results post listing of its shares for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 and also declared an interim dividend of 100% (Rs 5 per share).

Financial Performance Highlights (Consolidated) –

Total Revenue for 3 months Oct-Dec, 21 was Rs. 108.66 Crores, recording a healthy growth of 55% YoY. Revenue for 9 months Apr to Dec, 21 at Rs. 310.88 Crores, recorded growth of 54% YoY.

Profit after Tax (PAT) for 3 months Oct-Dec, 21 was at Rs.32.04 cr was up by 144% YoY and for 9 months Apr to Dec, 21 at Rs. 92.20 Crores was higher by 168% YoY.

Operating cash flow for 9 months Apr to Dec, 21 was Rs. 86.20 Crores.

Basic EPS for 9 months Apr to Dec, 21 was Rs. 22.21

Annualised ROE (Return on Equity) was 39.5%.

Financial Performance Highlights (Standalone) –

Total Revenue for 3 months Oct-Dec, 21 was at Rs. 104.31 Crores, higher by 60% YoY and for 9 months Apr to Dec, 21 at Rs. 298.62 cr, is up by 56% YoY.

Profit after Tax (PAT) increased to Rs. 31.87 Crores and by 152% YoY during the 3 months Oct-Dec, 21 and increased to Rs. 91.41 Crores by 151% YoY during 9 months Apr to Dec, 21.

Business Highlights –

Private Wealth (PW) Vertical:

· Number of active client families increased by 13% to 6,910 during 9 months Apr-Dec, 2021.

· AUM is increased to Rs. 31,348 Crores as on 31st Dec 21, YoY growth of 28%.

· Share of Mutual Funds in AUM increased from 54% to 58% during 9 months Apr-Dec, 2021.

· Number of RMs increased from 233 as on 31st March 21 to 253 as on 31st Dec 21.

Digital Wealth (PW) Vertical:

· AUM increased by 38% YoY to Rs. 823 Crores.

· Number of Client Engagement Partners (CEPs) increased to 319 with 3,541 active clients.

Omni Financial Advisors (“OFA”) Vertical:

As on December 31, 2021, No of subscribed IFAs were 5,164 and it has retained its leadership in this segment. Assets under Administration (AuA) on this platform as on December 31, 2021 was Rs. 84,500 Crores.

Mr. Anand Rathi, Chairman of the company told that the company has registered excellent growth both in Revenue and Profitability terms as a result of its unique value proposition to its customers and high level of the retention of RMs and customers.