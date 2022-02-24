Ammamma's to Add More Outlets

Hyderabad: Mangamma Foods, which is into the manufacturing and sales of ready-to-cook food products under Ammamma's brand said it had planned to expand its sales network by opening eight new stores by March this year.

The company is currently operating two outlets in the city.

"We are targeting 100 outlets by the end of 2023. We will open our own stores, but we are open to franchises as well. We will set up stock points by offering commission to property owners," Prathima Viswanath, co-founder, Mangamma Foods, said in a statement.

Ammamma's brand, which sells across two Telugu States, has over 100 products including pickles, millets, sweets, cold-pressed oils. It has a customer base of over 10 lakh people with online sales accounting for 10 per cent. To mark its third anniversary, it is now offering one-plus-one offer on certain products purchased through its app.

"We will foray into the Bengaluru, Pune markets this year. We will raise funds for the expansion," she explained.

