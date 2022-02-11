Amazon Launches the Season 2 Of Propel Startup Accelerator

Warangal: Amazon India today announced the launch of the second season of the Global Selling Propel startup accelerator – an initiative designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and startups to reach customers around the world. The startup accelerator has been designed to support early-stage startups in the consumer products space to launch in international markets and create global brands from India through Amazon’s Global Selling program. The participating startups will get a chance to win a total equity-free grant of $100,000 from Amazon as well as free AWS credits worth $10,000. The programme will provide startups with an opportunity to showcase their business propositions to partner VC firms such as Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures, and Sequoia Capital India. Popular Bollywood actor and angel investor Kunal Kapoor has joined the program as a mentor.

Amit Agarwal, SVP-India and Emerging Markets, Amazon, said, "The Global Selling Propel Accelerator is designed to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India. This is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of creating a thriving startup ecosystem and making startups the engines of India’s economic growth. We saw great interest, ideas, and entrepreneurial spirit in the inaugural season of the program, and we are excited to now bring you season 2. It is part of our commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025."

As part of the Startup Accelerator, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VC partners, and other industry leaders who will engage with emerging brands and provide them with tailored resources, 1:1 mentorship, and workshops on the global demand patterns and insights on building successful export businesses through e-commerce.

Meghana Narayan, Co-Founder, Slurrp Farm and the winner of the inaugural season, said, "With a mission to expand to global markets, we launched Slurrp Farm on Amazon a few years ago. Our focus was to cater to mothers across the world and help them feed their children nutritious foods that are easy and quick to make. The Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator last year played a pivotal role in our success, helping us create sustainable business models that helped increase our brand’s value proposition and visibility in markets across the world. Today, we have expanded our operations to the US and UK markets globally and have also witnessed 100%+ growth in sales. We are confident that Season II will play a transformational role in the success of participating startups in global markets."

More about the Startup Accelerator

The entries for the startup accelerator are open today until March 14th, 2022. The interested startups can log on to this link and complete their application. Early-stage startups in the consumer products space (raised funding in the post-seed to pre-series A stage, if funded) with a vision to expand their business to global markets can apply to be a part of the accelerator program. The entries will be evaluated by an Amazon-led panel based on the business idea, scalability and strength of the business plan/model, business metrics in launched markets, founding team credentials, amongst others. Applications will be shortlisted on March 22nd, 2022, and inducted into the startup accelerator.

The programme will feature an eight-week long 1:1 mentorship module for the shortlisted participants where they will get to interact with Amazon leaders from India and worldwide, Startup India leaders, and VC partners and get first-hand knowledge on building and scaling up export businesses through e-commerce. Through its export program, Amazon Global Selling, Amazon will provide the support for these startups to launch their products worldwide through its export programme – Amazon Global Selling. The accelerator programme will provide startups with a chance to showcase their business proposition to partner VC firms—Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures, and Sequoia Capital India.