Amazon Launches ‘Back to School’ Store

With the opening of schools and resuming of offline classes, Amazon. in announced the launch of the ‘Back to school' store – a one-stop destination to simplify the shopping needs of children. The specially curated store offers deals on a wide range of products across study essentials like stationery, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, PCs, headsets &speakers, printers, Amazon devices, and home furnishing among others to help parents, teachers, and students with school supplies and to create an effective learning and productive environment. The offers and deals will be available till 12th June 2022.

Here are some popular products customers can choose from the ‘Back to school’ store on Amazon.in. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

Make learning at home easy:

• HONOR MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3 Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop–It has stylish appearance with premium aluminum metal body with 16.9MM thickness, 5.3 MM narrow bezels and the weight of the laptop is only 1.56kg, which allows you to carry it easily, making it very convenient for school, travel, and work. It is available for starting INR 37,990 on Amazon.in.

• Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet, Platinum Grey - Make way for the stylish 8.1 mm Tab M10 FHD Plus. You can make the tab a safe playground for your child by monitoring their viewed content and limiting their watch-time. Enjoy dynamic visuals on a larger screen edged with narrow bezels. It is available for starting INR 19,490 on Amazon.in.

• Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black), 4g Hotspot Support with 2300 Mah Battery - Connect up to 10 Devices simultaneously, enjoy 4G speed with download speed upto 150 Mbps & upload speed upto 50Mbps. It also comes with powerful battery and expandable memory capacity. It is available on amazon.in at INR 2,129.

• HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier–Print, scan and copy from one device. It has a user-friendly interface to streamline operations throughout. Use the HP Smart app to set up with USB in few easy steps. The printer produces high-quality prints at an affordable value. Get it at a starting price of INR 3,999.

• Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - with Alexa (Black) - The Echo Dot 3rd gen smart speaker is the perfect companion for your home and kids. Make every day learning fun and engaging by getting your kids to just ask Alexa! Just have them ask “Alexa, tell me about pyramids” or “Alexa, play nursery rhymes”. Alexa can also teach kids about spellings, grammar, calculations or play bedtime stories, quizzes and so much more. Get it for INR 2,449.

• Kindle (10th Gen), 6" Display with Built-in Light - Gift your child the joy of reading. Kindle (10th Gen) comes with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of the day. Purpose-built for reading, Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Read distraction-free, highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Prime members can read free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics and more. Get it at a price of starting INR 7,999.

• HP Chromebook 14– For work, home, School & everything in between. This device is equipped with Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 14” touch display and a long battery life. Boost under 10 seconds and stays always updated so that its always in its peak performance. This device comes with google Assistance by which you can get your work done faster and smarter way. Get it for INR 25,550.

• HP X1000 Wired Mouse - HP X1000 Wired Mouse with 3 Handy Buttons and 1600dpi optical tracking. This device adds an instant touch of trend-setting style to any work space. It also has Glossy black and metallic gray shine with sophistication. This product has 3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase. Get it for INR 270.

Study Lamps:

• Wipro Re-Chargeable LED Table Lamp, White, Standard (E10013)- Wipro LED table lamp comes with super flexible design to use it as per requirement. The product is designed with high intensity 0.5W LED Chips to provide bright light and glare free light design. It is available for INR 599 on Amazon.in.

• Syska LED Table lamp with 3 Stage Dimming Light–Make your students study desk brighter. This aesthetic and elegant table lamp is designed to suit your style. EasyGlow table lamp contains powerful and highly efficient LEDs which are suitable on the eyes, it is also equipped with powerful battery that lasts longer with just 4-6 hours of charging. Get this for starting INR 699.

Sports & Fitness Equipment:

• Klapp IPL21 Series KCS-02 Kashmir Willow Cricket Kit– Make your kids play time fun with this complete kit bag for all age that includes all the gearfrom batting glovesto premium PVC finger rolls, cricket bat, legguard, kitbag, thigh guard, arm guard, abdo guard and a helmet. It is available in various sizes for different age groups for starting INR 2,699.

• Hero Kids Unisex Blast 20T Single Speed Bike Ideal For 7 to 9 Years - This kid’s bicycle features a single speed transmission mode, that offers a smooth and hassle-free ride. It is perfect for kids between the age group of 7 to 9 years. The mudguards prevent dirt and small particles from projecting towards the kid. The adjustable saddle and firm handlebar offer a comfortable riding experience.It is available for INR 4,599.

• Jaspo Power Kids 26" inches Skateboard for Beginners Boys & Girls (6 Years & Above)- This Skateboard provides anti-skid feature that enables better and convenient riding experience. Its 61 mm wheel size PU wheels that gives your noiseless skate riding. It also gives secures riding and protects you unexpected injuries.Get this for INR 1,099.

Give your room a makeover:

• Joyful Studio 4 XL Plastic Modular Drawer System for Home, Office, Hospital, Parlor, School, Doctors, Home, and Kids) –. Joyful studio assorted colored plastic modular drawer system is designed andspecially crafted to serve multiple needs. It is high quality sturdy plastic with attractive colorful drawer system not only helps to with daily needs but also creates a colorful attractive theme to enlighten the whole room decor.You can get your hands on it for INR 1,376.

• AmazonBasics Fabric 4-Drawer Storage Organizer Unit for Closet, Bronze – Amazon is availing offers on4-Drawer fabric storage organizer for closets, bedrooms, playrooms, and more. The organizer is designed in minimal look fits in nicely with a variety of décor. Set in a sturdy steel frame, the fabric drawers are a simple solution for everyday storage. It is available for INR 2,559.

Other must buys to check out in this store:

• Borosil - Glass Lunch Box Set of 3, 320 ml, Microwave Safe Office Tiffin– A multipurpose Lunch Box is designed for convenience, available in three different shapes, and sizes a 100%Borosilicate, spill-proof and leak proof which helps retaining the freshness and taste of the food which helps to Heat, Eat. Store. Repeat available at Amazon store at INR 1,199.

• Milton Executive Lunch Box Soft Insulated Tiffin Box (2 SS Container,1 Microwave Safe Container), Green – It is an insulated lunch box by means of a soft outer jacket that will keep your food hot for long hours. It contains 3 leak lock containers and comes with a plastic fork and knife which have a special storage slot in the jacket and 2 round ss container and 1 oval container i soft insulated tiffin contains i jacket with belt i ideal for office i available with fork and spoon available at INR 340.

• Cello Venice Plastic Bottle Set, 1 Litre, set of 5, Assorted- To bottle up drinks to go or store prepped drinks in your fridge. Whether you're looking for small or large plastic juice bottles, Cello has what you need with BPA-Free & Safe to use and Free from Harmful Chemicals making household work an easier and enjoyable experience for you. And one can grab this for just INR 394.

• Cello Swift Stainless-Steel Double Walled Flask, Hot and Cold, 1000ml, 1pc, Silver – To stay hydrated everywhere, this is a swift stainless-steel Double Walled Flask made with thermo- seal technology. Itscompact design makes it easy to carry outdoors. You can get this at INR 878.

• Safari 45 Ltrs Black Large/Travel/Office Laptop Backpack (Seek 45L 21 OB BLK) – It is an overnighter backpack with unique luggage with a very elegant look made from PVC fabric with cross packing straps are provided to help you pack well. It has a 17" laptop compatible section and a tablet section. It has a capacity of 45 liters hence it is provided with load stabilizers on shoulder straps like the one's available in rucksacks. A perfect bag for a leisure or an official trip of 2-3 days.It is available for INR 2,599.

