Amazon To Launch AmazonBasics TV: Check Features, Size, Launch Date

Amazon, the e-commerce giant company is reportedly planning to launch Amazon-branded Televisions into the market possibly before October. Reports claim that the TVs will have Alexa and will be designed and manufactured by third parties such as TCL.

The company said that the TVs will be in the range of 55 to 75 inches. They had worked on the TV for almost two years and decided to launch initially in the US.

The company is further planning to offer the TVs under the brand AmazonBasics. Besides this, the e-commenrce giant has also partnered with BestBuy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that are powered by Amazon Fire TV software.

Along with that, Amazon is introducing a new feature in Alexa called Adaptive Volume, which controls the voice response louder if it detects a noisy background.

This feature was designed to ensure that the users can still hear Alexa’s responses over any background noise. However, the company clarified that the adaptive volume will not work in the opposite direction. That means Alexa will not become quieter if there’s no background noise.

However, tech experts claim that there are other ways to reduce the volume dynamically.