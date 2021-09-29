The Amazon Great Indian Festival is slated to start from October 3 where Prime members will get early access to over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities. As per the Amazon statement over 31,000 sellers in Telangana and 5,100 sellers in Andhra Pradesh are looking forward to boosting their business during this festive season.

What you get:

Shop from lakhs of sellers and tens and thousands of local shops: The Great Indian Festival (GIF) celebrates 8.5 lakh+ sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon.in, including unique products from Indian SMBs and local shops.

Launches across categories: Enjoy over 1,000 new product launches and exciting offers across categories including Grocery, Fashion & Beauty, Smartphones, Large appliances & TVs, Consumer Electronics and more.

Shop in your preferred language: Customers can shop in languages of their choice including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and the newly launched Bengali and Marathi.

Voice Shopping in Hindi: Customers can also shop using their voice in Hindi in addition to English with voice shopping powered by Alexa

Amazon GIF 2021 will also showcase products from lakhs of Amazon sellers part of other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories from various parts of the country including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati amongst many others. Prime members can enjoy early access.

As per a recent study commissioned by Amazon India and conducted by Nielsen, sellers on Amazon.in are optimistic about this festive season and 98% of the surveyed sellers said that technology adoption and e-commerce have positively impacted their business. More than 78% of the surveyed Amazon sellers expect to reach out to new customers, 71% mentioned an increase in their sales and 71% mentioned a recovery in their business as their top expectations from the festive season.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

They have launched a special ‘Small Business Spotlight’ store on Amazon.in, where customers can discover unique festive selections like heritage handloom & handicrafts from local Indian artisans, everyday innovations from Indian direct-to-consumer start-ups and women entrepreneurs, and products from their trusted offline neighborhood stores. Customers will be able to discover unique art and craft products from weavers and artisans across the country like Pochampally Weaves, Gadwal weaves from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Jamdani, Dhokra, Patachitra from West Bengal, Phulkari Dupatta, Punjabi Juttis and brassware from Punjab and Haryana, Banarasi, Terracotta, Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, and more.

AMAZING NEW LAUNCHES, DEALS AND FESTIVE SPECIALS

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.

Also Read: Amazon Announces Prime Video Channels, Check Subscriptions, Annual Pricing