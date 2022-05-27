Allu Arjun is Astral Brand Ambassador

Bangalore: Astral Limited, one of the leading companies in building materials, has announced an association with superstar Allu Arjun as their brand ambassador for the Pipes & Water Tank businesses. This association will add value to the entire ecosystem of Astral Pipes and boost Astral's business in the market.

On the partnership, Mr Kairav Engineer, Astral said, "This partnership signifies an important milestone for us as a brand since Mr Allu Arjun is renowned for his distinctive acting and dancing styles and immense fan-following. We, at Astral, are delighted to associate with him with the aim of reinforcing our brand equity and strengthening brand consideration in the southern states of India. The regional connection, coupled with an immensely popular star, will help us to create strong footholds, increased mind share, and market share in these markets."

Echoing the sentiment, Mr Allu Arjun commented, "I am excited to be associated with Astral Pipes, a brand which is a household name and well-known for quality, innovation, and forward-thinking. I can resonate well with the brand's versatility and look forward to our association."

Astral Limited is one of the fastest-growing companies in India with its piping business leading the way in terms of volume and contribution to the company. South India marks a huge market for Astral Limited. In addition to pipes and building materials, Astral has diversified into other portfolios such as Adhesives, Water Tanks, Sanitaryware, and Faucets.

The strategic decision of the company is in the direction of its vision of achieving significant revenue streams and contributing considerably to its overall piping business.