Tata Motor's latest offing in the Electric car segment Tata Tiago EV was launched today. The 1st electric hatch- Tata Tiago ev starts with an introductory price offer at Rs 8.49 Lakh for the 1st 10,000 customers.

Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV will be open from October 10 and the deliveries will commence from January 2023.

It is stated to be the country’s smallest and most affordable EV on sale.

The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh and is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux.

It is powered by 24kWh and 19.2kWh battery packs, with 315 kms and 250 kms of range, respectively (MIDC estimated). The Tiago EV uses two battery packs - one for long-distance drives and one for short runabouts. The 24kWh battery pack is smaller than the Tigor EV’s 26kWH battery, but offers a slightly better range at 315km, compared to the latter’s 306 km.

You can charge the Tiago EV from 10 to 80 percent in just 57 minutes with a DC fast charger. This applies to both battery packs. With an AC 7.2kW fast charger, the 24kWh battery can be fully juiced up in three hours and 36 minutes, while the smaller battery takes 2.6 hours for the same.

You can choose between City and Sport modes and the EV (24kWh variants) can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

With adjustable (four-level) regenerative braking, the driving range can further be improved.

It comes in five colours -Teal Blue (New), Tropical Mist (New),Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Midnight Plum.

Inside the Tata Tiago EV one will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA-connected car technology.

