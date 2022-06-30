Akash Ambani Is Chairman Of Reliance Jio Infocomm

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said the company's board at a meeting on June 27, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company." This comes after his father resigned with effect from the close of working hours on June 27, it said.

Akash has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group and is now leading the creation of the ‘convergence dividend’ for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high-inclusivity across geographies and income levels.

• Akash’s (26) elevation as Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm recognises the specific contributions made by him to the digital services journey and rededicates him to even higher levels of responsibilities, going forward.

• Akash has been closely involved with the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio’s 4G proposition. He was closely involved with a team of engineers in inventing and launching an India-specs focussed Jiophone in 2017 which became quite a revolutionary device to take many people out of 2G to 4G.

• He personally led the key acquisitions made by Jio in the digital space in the last few years and has also been keenly involved with the development of new technologies and capabilities including AI-ML and blockchain.

• Akash was integrally involved in the trailblazing global investments by tech majors and investors in 2020, which in many ways catapulted Jio onto the global investor map.

• Akash is expected to continue to operate on the cutting-edges of innovation and technology to encourage an ecosystem that will further digital solutions and make the power of data and technology more accessible to all, including those who are still at the margin.

• He will continue Jio’s efforts to build India into a highly inclusive, highly digital society. Akash Ambani has graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics.

Mukesh Ambani continues to be the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd. His wife Nita too is on board of Reliance. He will also continue to be the chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd - the flagship company that owns all Jio digital services brands including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani Resigns as Director of Reliance Jio