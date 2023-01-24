Akasa Air Commences Daily Flights From Hyderabad

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, marks its arrival into the state of Telangana, with the launch of its 13th destination, Hyderabad on its fast-expanding network. The airline will operate daily flights between Hyderabad – Bengaluru, and Hyderabad – Goa starting 25th January 2023 with its first flight QP1415 scheduled to land at 1125 hrs IST at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Starting February 15, 2023, two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru frequencies will be added taking the daily departures to four from Hyderabad.

As a preferred aviation transit hub, Hyderabad offers convenient proximity to a wide base of travellers. Akasa Air’s entry in the metro city paves the way to enable newer growth trajectories in shaping the economic growth of the city.

Commenting on the start of operations, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “Commencing operations from Hyderabad, our 13th destination with daily flights to Goa and Bengaluru further strengthens our presence in southern India. A hub for major industries, the city is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but is also a popular destination for leisure travel. We are pleased with the pace at which we are growing and connecting cities across India.”

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are happy to bring the Akasa experience to Hyderabad and promise to be the most dependable airline flying experience underscored by our unique combination of warm & efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares which will delight customers and bring a refreshing change to air travel. As we connect cities, people, and cultures, we look forward to creating and delivering memorable travel experiences to our valued customers.”

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air are available on its website, Android & IOS app as well as through travel agents and several OTAs across the country.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has been rapidly scaling up its operations and with the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21announced routes across 14 cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.

The airline will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence focusing on the metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, supported by a fleet expansion plan that adds a new aircraft every 15 days. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

