Airbnb Launches New Upgrades To Help Its Host Community

Hyderabad: Airbnb has introduced new features to help bring in new hosts, offer more protection to its host community and introduce a new way to search properties across the world. Airbnb Setup, upgrades to AirCover for Hosts, and new Airbnb Categories will be rolling out worldwide this week.

New homes on Airbnb are getting booked almost immediately. Over the past year, more than 30 million people have visited Airbnb to learn about hosting. Half of listings that were activated and booked in Q3 2022 received their first reservation within three days. Airbnb has also seen strong growth rates of new Hosts, especially in certain countries with high inflation rates. Keeping this trend in mind, Airbnb has rolled out Airbnb Setup which is an all-new, super easy way to Airbnb your home, with free one-to-one guidance from a Superhost, launched with 1,500 Superhosts in over 80 countries that are dedicated to help new Hosts. They can help with everything from account issues to getting paid and are available via phone, messaging, or email in over 42 languages.

Last November, Airbnb introduced AirCover to provide unmatched, top-to-bottom protection for every Host on Airbnb. Now Airbnb is tripling damage protection from $1 million to $3 million – covering both your home and its contents. Airbnb has launched its proprietary reservation screening technology in the US and Canada, which helps reduce the chance of disruptive parties. Airbnb will expand its reservation screening technology worldwide in Spring 2023.

Airbnb has also added six new categories of homes, as well as improving the way Airbnb Categories are displayed. Homes with amazing views will list the type of view, and homes near national parks will show the distance to the park entrance.

New - Homes added to Airbnb within the past 10 weeks.

Top of the world - Homes around 10,000 feet above sea level, often with stunning views.

Trending - Highly-rated homes that received more listing views compared to the previous week.

Adapted - Homes adapted for wheelchair access, with verified step-free paths into the home, bedroom and bathroom.

Play - Homes with basketball courts, game rooms, miniature golf, water slides and more.

Hanoks - Traditional Korean homes constructed of natural materials.

“Airbnb was born during a recession. Joe and I couldn’t afford to pay our rent, so we inflated three air mattresses and created an AirBed & Breakfast. Soon, people all around the world joined us,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. “Today, just like during the Great Recession in 2008, people are especially interested in earning extra income through hosting. That’s why we’re introducing an easy way for millions of people to Airbnb their homes. With Airbnb Setup, every new Host can get free, one-to-one guidance from a Superhost from their first question through their first reservation. And with even more AirCover for Hosts, now is the perfect time to put your place on Airbnb.”