Aims to Provide Home Loans to the LIG and MIG Segments

Hyderabad: Home First Finance Company (HomeFirst), a technology-driven, affordable housing finance company has forayed into the three-tier 3 cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Rajahmundry, Warangal, and Eluru. HomeFirst will now provide home loans, home construction loans, and loans against property for the low- and middle-income groups. The firm also finances people, who do not have a documented income proof and provides end-to-end help for home construction!

HomeFirst provides loans for both, new home purchases from builders as well as for self-constructed individual homes. The company has started their business in these markets with individual homes and are approaching the builder segment to partner with them. They are providing loans from ₹ 10 lakhs to ₹ 30 lakhs.

Commenting on this, Arunchndra Jupalli, Business Head (South), HomeFirst says, “We are very excited to explore our opportunities in these markets. Home ownership has become a priority in the post COVID era and we are seeing some genuine demand in the new home purchase and construction segment. We have simplified the entire loan process and hope that we can help out more first time home buyers in their journey.”

Focused on empowering the low-and middle-income groups, HomeFirst has sanctioned home loans to more than 50,000 customers in 60 districts, across 11 states and 1 UT over the last decade. Since its launch in 2010, more and more happy customers have joined the HomeFirst family! A couple of testimonials are shared below:

Yathisha, the Project Consultant for Supreme Freight Services in Bangalore, says, "Due to the pandemic, I have shifted to working from home and we were not very comfortable going out. The digital agreement signing seemed like a perfect solution to complete the home loan formalities. It was quite easy and we were happy to get things done from the safety of our home… It was like HOME DELIVERY OF HOME LOANS!"

Sukanta Kumar Sahu, working as a Quality analyst says, “I am one of the PMAY beneficiaries. I hail from Orissa, I shifted to Mumbai in 2006 for a job. My income was not enough to build my own house. I came to know about PMAY through my colleagues and friends and then I thought taking a home loan would be a good idea for my new home. They have sanctioned my loan quite promptly and I am thankful to HomeFirst and the PMAY scheme for fulfilling my dreams to build my own house.”

Lanjewar, a barber says, “Even after enduring many hardships in the past, I didn't lose hope and continued to work towards my dream of owning a home. I do not have any income certificate and hence all the banks rejected my home loan request. One of my friends recommended HomeFirst and they came to my shop to meet me and sanctioned my home loan without any problems. I am grateful to HomeFirst for helping me in building a home for me and my family.”

