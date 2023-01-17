AI Planet Acquires Machine Learning To Expand Its Global AI Community

AI Planet, a thriving global AI ecosystem recently acquired Learn. Machine learning, is a community of machine learning enthusiasts focused on sharing knowledge and creating social good applications.

This acquisition will provide AI Planet to expand its community and accessibility of educational resources to individuals who are interested to learn about Machine Learning and use it in real life to solve meaningful challenges.

Talking about the acquisition, Uday Reddy, the founder of Learn. Machine learning said that “The acquisition will allow the community to gain practical experience with machine learning in addition to consuming theoretical content. I believe that the combination of both communities will allow us to reach new heights and tackle real-world problems.”

AI Planet’s Founder & CEO Chanukya Patnaik said, “We are excited to have Learn. Machine learning becomes a part of AI Planet family. I’m a staunch believer of communities and a big fan of Learn. Machine learning for the kind of impact they brought to the data and ML community. Uday, along with the community has set the trend to create unique content over a period of time that is loved by thousands of people worldwide. Fundamentally, we have a common mission of democratizing education and solving meaningful challenges for good. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to continuing to provide valuable resources and support for the machine learning community and we thank our community, partners and customers for their continued support”.

Expressing his views on the acquisition, Selçuk said “The acquisition of Learn. Machine learning is a further milestone for AI Planet on its way to becoming the world’s leading ecosystem to democratize the use of Artificial Intelligence and empower everyone to become ready for a more AI- and data-driven future”.

Previously, AI Planet had secured its strategic pre-seed funding from Selçuk Boydak, a serial AI entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. It was also recently selected for the Startup Chile program, supported by the Chilean government, and had also received backing from the Luxembourg Government’s Fit4Start & Belgium Government’s VLAIO – Flanders agency for innovation & entrepreneurship.

