ADP Inc. First HCM Provider to Serve One Million Clients

Hyderabad : ADP Inc a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services, has celebrated its tremendous growth and momentum, reflected in the outstanding milestone of surpassing one million customers globally. ADP Inc, established in 1949, today stands as an unparalleled global leader in Human Capital Management with revenues of $16.5 Billion in FY2022 and an adept workforce of 60,000 employees. Over 80% of the Fortune 500 companies are clients of the company. As the market leaders in HCM, ADP enjoys the same satisfaction quotient with its employees and clients alike. Today, the company boasts payroll, global HCM and outsourcing services in more than 140 countries, and across several industry verticals in the likes of Information Technology, Hospitality, Manufacturing & Logistics, Education, Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare and Pharma among other high-growth verticals.

ADPeers united in the Hyderabad and Pune offices to celebrate the success of the organization and the associates that contribute to its unceasing growth.

In 1999, 102 associates have established operations in India, and 22 years later, ADP India has tremendously grown, boasting a family of 10,000+ associates and 1 million merry customers globally. In celebration of this significant milestone, ADP India has hosted symbols of appreciation at the office, including resplendent decorations, selfie booths and more to build excitement amongst the associates.

Overjoyed with the gathering, Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager & Managing Director, ADP Pvt. Ltd. said, “Crossing the milestone of proving our proprietary solutions to over one million organizations across geographies and industries is a matter of immense pride for ADP India and ADPeers. It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and technological evolution as we grow to Win as One! This is also a phenomenal opportunity to look back on our journey and treasure everything that inspires us and re-establishes our faith in the business to be invariably innovative.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice President, and Head of HR said, “This splendid milestone of crossing a million customers, is a symbol of resilience and unrelenting growth for ADP. It continues to be a rewarding adventure for the leadership and associates at ADP alike. When you are tied to the rich values of solidarity, you only win. Through our innovative solutions backed by best-in-class technology and competent ADP experts, we are confident in breezing past more such milestones in the future.”

The celebrations were concluded on high spirits with the cutting of a celebratory, ginormous cake and delectable cupcakes on offer to the entire workforce!