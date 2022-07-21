Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches a Unique ETF

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, an investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, has announced the launch of a unique ETF tracking the Nifty Financial Services TRI to help investors capture the growth opportunity across the spectrum of financial services.

The Nifty Financial Services Index is a well-diversified portfolio that goes beyond conventional banking & includes - insurance, wealth management, stock broking, payment platforms, etc.

There is an ever-growing need for Financial Services during every stage of life be it in the early income stage or retirement phase. The financial services sector, including banks, has had significant valuation derating over the past 2 years. Given the sector’s strategic significance in the Indian markets and the expected comeback in terms of valuations, this ETF represents a strong opportunity for growth. We feel that the investors are seeking higher growth assets and this fund could be a great way to ride the cyclical upturn.

The Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Financial Services ETF will be available for subscription from 14 July 2022 to 27 July 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “Given the recent volatility, many investors are now resorting to passive products that will provide them with the option to take underlying index exposure in various segments of the market at low costs. This ETF presents a unique investment opportunity in light of the significance of the BFSI sector.”