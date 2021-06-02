Adda52 Raises 50 Lakhs For Covid Relief Through Play For a Cause Campaign 

Adda52, India’s largest online poker platform, organized a tournament series “Play for a cause” from 17th May to 23rd May 2021 to raise funds for Covid relief. This initiative received an overwhelming response from the customers with 49,397 users playing 254 tournaments. 100% of tournament commissions along with the contribution by Gaussian Networks (Adda52) yielded a total raise of INR 50 lakhs.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic, which is challenging the human race worldwide. The situation is grieved and heart-breaking for us in India. We deeply empathize with the losses, sufferings and pain of people. Every effort is counted to fight this menace. Therefore, we are donating this fund through Hemkunt Foundation and Act Grants to save as many lives as possible because we have to fight this situation collectively and collaboratively”, Mr. Shivanandan Pare, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adda52, said.

The funds will be divided equally between Hemkunt Foundation and ACT Grants. Hemkunt Foundation will utilize the funds for ensuring the availability of oxygen in tier3-tier 4 cities and villages of India and ACT Grants will mobilize the funds to support the deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and PSA plants to hospitals across India. It will also look at bolstering medical manpower, homecare and helping scale India’s vaccination efforts.

“These funds will be used to help people in the rural/remote areas of Uttarakhand where we have already sent teams and other tier3 cities of the country. We need more concentrators, oxygen cylinders, medicines etc. as the situation is very bad.”, Harteerath Singh- Community Development Director, India - Hemkunt foundation said.

This tournament series provided the users of the platform a collaborative and unique way to contribute to the cause by playing poker and participating in the tournament series. Minissha Lamba, Bollywood actress and Adda52’s celebrity professional poker player said “ I really want to thank Adda52 for providing me with such a platform and making it so easy to be a part of the "Play for A Cause" initiative even while staying at home. A tremendous job done by the players, the platform, and everyone else who pitched in. Thank You, Adda52. Keep supporting, because every hand counts”

“Great to have participated and done well in the PLAY FOR A CAUSE initiative. Kudos to Adda52 for their support to The Hemkunt Foundation which has done stellar work in these pandemic times”, Sidharth Pandey, winner of one of the tournaments said.