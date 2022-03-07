ADDA re-launches Admin App now in a brand new Avatar

Bangalore: ADDA - The pioneer in Community Management with 13 years of thought leadership, has re launched their Admin App. It will help community managers to quickly get a plethora of Admin tasks done on the go, without having to open their laptops/PC’s .Now the community managers can carry their workstations in their pockets

The New ADDA Admin App has been re-built from the ground up with a brand new technology, and path breaking design. Its newest and biggest value is its Dashboard Landing page that gives a bird’s-eye view of a community. It can be quite challenging for the community manager to stay updated on the official insights, latest developments, and activities around the community. Be it New Move-ins, Purchase requests, maintenance records, visitor entries, resident logs, etc. But now, with the new Admin App everything is just one tap away.

“We are committed to making Community Management more convenient. The new Admin App will give you enhanced productivity and significantly better user experience. We understand that community managers cannot be on desk 24x7. They needed a workstation on the go to monitor things and keep notes while away on vacation or for other work. And since its inception, ADDA cares for their Community Managers, and understands what needs to be done to streamline their work.“ says Ms San Banerjee Cofounder & CEO, ADDA.

The all new Admin App is the first and the only one of its kind in India, and is packed with features that will simplify Community Management and help the managers to work with ease but in a more detailed way without even logging in to a PC/Laptop. Few of its features are- Announcements, Manage Users, Community Help Desk, Staff Manager, Purchase Workflows, and Meetings.