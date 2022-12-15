Add New Colours To Your New Year As The Iconic Vespa Introduces 4 New Vibrant Additions

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters has announced the launch of four new vibrant colours for the Vespa SXL variants. These new colours are Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset, Jade Streak and Sunny Escapade.

A new limited-edition Vespa SXL Sport in the new colours of Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset and Sunny Escapade is being introduced and the Vespa SXL Racing 60s will flaunt a new colour of Jade Streak in addition to the exiting White. The standard Vespa SXL models will now be available in two more new colours of Midnight Desert and Tuscany Sunset.

Speaking on the new colour launch, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are excited to introduce the Vespa with refreshed style and vibrancy after receiving overwhelming response from our Indian customers. Vespa is not just a scooter but an icon of Italian lifestyle and legacy which has received great love from India. With the new color portfolio of Vespa, we aim to give our customers a plethora of choices to select the best variant for them which matches their personality and to offer new riding experience which would amaze our riders.”

The new colours of the Vespa SXL varients are available from 1 December 2022 across all dealers in India.