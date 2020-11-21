Adani Adds More Money To His Wealth Than Ambani In 2020

The chairman of Adani Groups, Gautam Adani had the highest wealth addition in India, this year. He even surpassed chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani.

Adani is now the 40th richest person in the world with a wealth of $30.4 billion whereas Ambani is soaring at 10th position with $75 billion wealth. According to the data from Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani’s wealth grew by $19.1 billion this year. That basically means his wealth saw an increase of 449 crores every day. This puts him ahead of Bill Gates in wealth addition for this year.

Elon Musk of Tesla and Jeff Bezos of Amazon have won the top spots respectively. Tesla beats all of them by a huge margin as it saw a surge of $120 billion, this year.

This humongous rise was possible through the increase in Adani share prices. Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission saw an amazing surge, with Adani Green Energy itself having a 551% rise in 2020.

Gautam Shantilal Adani is Ahmedabad-based industrialist. He founded the Adani group in 1988. He has expanded his business to agriculture, energy, aerospace and even defense.