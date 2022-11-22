Abhi & Niyu on What it Takes to Become A Successful Digital Creator

Digital content creators Abhiraj and Niyati aka Abhi and Niyu are the most favourite people on social media. The duo is the only set of Indian Content Creators to represent India at COP27 in Egypt.

UNFCCC has invited Abhi & Niyu to the event to echo the demands of ordinary citizens and strengthen the Indian delegation’s voice calling for strong global action from first-world countries and climate finance.

Abhi & Niyu started their digital content creation journey during the lockdown to raise awareness and bring positive change in society with their content on social media pertaining to current affairs, history, climate, politics and sundry. Today, in just a span of 2 years, they have over 5 million followers and growing.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Abhi & Niyu share their success journey with Reshmi AR.