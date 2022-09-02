A2 Milk Company Provilac Expands Its Footprint to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the fastest-growing neo-age premium milk delivery firms in India, has expanded its presence in the southern Indian market. It’s a part of strategic expansion planned by the brand to amplify its footprint in the southern part of the country. With expansion to Hyderabad, Provilac is looking forward to catapulting its daily milk delivery volume by approx. 20,000 units within the coming financial year.

Provilac's current annual turnover is 50 Cr, and with this expansion, the brand plans to expand it to an extra 30-35 Cr. As the brand slowly enters new geographies, Provilac's presence and footprint will get even stronger. Provilac’s expertise lies in the daily delivery of premium quality farm fresh milk, which is free from hormones & antibiotics, thus ensuring the safety & wellbeing of the user. All Provilac milks & milk products are milked and packaged in accordance with the highest standards of health and hygiene.

Mr. Siddharth Runwal, CEO of Provilac, said, "We have a robust expansion plan, and we are aggressively advancing in the marketplaces of south India, such as Hyderabad. Our last expansion to the Mumbai households has steadied us with approx. 25000 household daily deliveries and we plan to add approximately 20,000 more families in Hyderabad. Our goal is to provide consumers with the opportunity to experience a variety of high-quality specialized milks and dairy products.”

Since its inception, the company has grown and established a reputation for fresh and pure dairy products. The consistent supplies of fresh milk, product developments, and consumer-centric services have all contributed to the brand's expanding success. Provilac specializes in home delivery of premium quality milks & Milk products including A2 milk sourced from traditionally reared Gir cows, our latest development lactose-free fresh milk & variety of regular milk. Delivered to the customer households within 12-24 hours of milking, the milk remains how nature intended it to be. Such purity and freshness make the product line a popular name in Mumbai and Pune households.