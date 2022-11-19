75 Units of Blood Collected in Blood Donation Camp by MoEngage, Round Table and Ladies Circle India

Bengaluru: In a continued effort to give back to the community and drive awareness about the importance of blood donation in saving countless lives, MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, organized a blood donation camp at its corporate office in Koramangala, Bengaluru in association with Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT25), Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 (BNLC 14) and Rashtrotthana Blood Bank.

The camp, organized as part of MoEngage's 8th-anniversary celebration and Round Table India & Ladies Circle India's RTI-LCI week, saw an active participation of MoEngage’s’ staff, their family members, friends, a large number of voluntary donors from Round Table India & Ladies Circle India, along with other corporate houses in 315 Work Avenue. A total of 75 units of blood was collected during the drive.

This blood donation drive began at 10 AM, and all donors were informed to arrive only after a hearty breakfast. As an incentive, those who successfully donated blood were provided with donor cards, entitling them to a free unit of blood along with procurement at discounted prices for immediate family.

Veena Satish, VP – People and Culture at MoEngage said, “At MoEngage, we have always prioritized social responsibilities and are committed to the welfare of the community and the nation at large. Through this initiative, we aim to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood and encourage participation in Blood Donation Programs for the benefit of the community.”

“We are extremely grateful to Bangalore North Round Table 25, Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14, and Rashtrotthana Blood Bank for organizing the blood donation camp. This camp has given an opportunity to our employees and volunteers who would like to come forward to make a selfless contribution and help save countless lives", added Veena.

Overwhelmed by the great response, Amit Jain, Chairman BNRT 25, and Pooja Jain, Chairperson BNLC 14 said, ’Round Table India & Ladies Circle India have always been at the forefront to serve the community through various social initiatives. The success of this blood donation drive gives us a greater impetus to organize such camps on a regular basis while creating awareness about the importance of donating blood and saving lives. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to MoEngage, their enthusiastic employees, Rashtrotthana Blood Bank, and all the donors who have made this camp possible’.