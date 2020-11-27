7 Most Popular Bitcoin And Crypto Investing Sites

Everyone these days wants to invest in the Bitcoin and other crypto assets. It is almost similar to making investments in stocks, but there are some striking differences too, like the crypto world is marked by high price volatility. You will find many popular crypto investment sites but you need to choose one that has a solid reputation, good technical support, low fees, and can offer you access to a wide range of crypto coins.

7 most popular Bitcoin and crypto investment sites:

1. Coinbase: This has been one of the leading crypto investment websites that offers a straightforward process for investments. This cryptocurrency exchange had been founded in 2012, some years after the Bitcoin made its debut. Coinbase has its headquarters in San Francisco and its offices are spread across the globe. It is a completely licensed and regulated exchange for the Bitcoin. You have to create an account here and link it to your credit card or bank account.

2. Gemini: Transparency and security makes the Gemini crypto exchange popular amongst investors. This was founded by the Winklevoss twins and unlike many of its competitors, this primarily focuses on upgrading its security. It is based in the US and offers industry-leading security protocols, with more than 20 digital currencies, including its indigenous currency GUSD/Gemini dollars.

3. EToro: This crypto investing site has been operational for a while in Europe and the UK, and now US traders are being welcomed. eToro offers many digital assets for buying and selling; they have a practice account feature so that users can try the site before they start using real money. Using eToro, one can trade crypto coins, stocks, and commodities. One can also trade bitcoins autonomously through trading bots; check BitQT Erfahrungen for more details. As a social platform, investors can use it to emulate trades of leading traders. So, it can be a great training platform for newcomers keen to dabble in Bitcoins.

4. BlockFi: This crypto platform lets you earn interests on your holdings; you can even borrow against these. If you simply wish to hold the tokens, BlockFi earns interests for you. You can earn almost 8.6% yearly on the crypto coins. Instead of selling the coins, you may take out loans; this is beneficial because you do not have to sell off in a down market. BlockFi lets you trade cryptos like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, GUSD, etc.

5. Robinhood: This platform provides free crypto trades and it has begun in few states with only Ethereum and Bitcoin, but they intend to expand soon. When you create an account here you can enjoy a free stock. So, this free investment app allows you to trade stocks, cryptos, and options. Its premium features include after-hours trading and margin trading.

6. Binance: If you wish to start investing in currencies like Neo or Cardano, this is a good place. While it is not extremely user-friendly like the others on this list, Binance offers highly competitive rates. So, whether you are a seasoned investor or a newbie, Binance is a safe and cheap option. It enjoys positive reviews from the crypto community and it has partnered with third-parties to enable wire transfer purchase and credit purchase of cryptos.

7.Coinmama.com: This platform was launched in 2014 and among the first to allow Bitcoin buy with credit or debit cards. It has added many cryptos to its list and introduced alternative payment methods like SWIFT, Apple Pay, and Faster Payments. Coinmama supports all prime tokens and is a user-friendly website benefitting both experienced and novice investors. It is known for delivering coins instantly after purchase.