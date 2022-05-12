4 New Age D2C Brands Handled By Women Entrepreneurs

Today’s women not only have learned how to beat the storm, but they also have learned how to be one. With women coming to the fore, the international business module is shifting its narrative of work.

Of late, many women-led D2C brands are grabbing attention in the business marketplace. D2C brands are proliferating in the market, exhibiting massive growth. Here are some women-led D2C brands that are leading in the D2C segment.

Monrow Shoes

Founded in the year 2016, Monrow Shoes, a homegrown women’s footwear brand best known for fusing fashion with comfort, is on a quest to offer customers fashionable, affordable, impeccable quality footwear that genuinely suits their sense of style.

Monrow shoes stand out for their unique amalgamation of fashion and comfort, along with their commitment to sustainability. This D2C brand is a fervent believer and supporter of conscious fashion. The brand embraces vegan-friendly and cruelty-free processes. Monrow has grown from being focused on bold and carefree women who love fashion but cannot compromise on comfort to being a data- and design-driven business thanks to its unique algorithm. In the last five years, the brand has experienced tremendous growth and has been re-funded, which acted as the fuel in the jet for them.

The Sleep Company

The Sleep Company, which is a digital comfort tech firm, helps train people’s sleep via its patented SmartGRID design and tech. Customers are directly marketed to by the company. Priyanka Salot, the co-founder of The Sleep Company, ventured into the sleep science realm and met various scientists and technicians in the sleep science niche. The massive research and hard work paid off when the company was established in 2019 and began catering to the needs of people. The company stated that it will increase its portfolio soon, thus extending the SmartGRID technology to go beyond mattresses. "It is our goal to be the first in Asia to introduce the exclusive patented SmartGRID technology based on sleep research, and we are planning to expand our operations to international markets within this quarter, initially entering into the UAE and Japan." We have also filed for a patent in more than 20 countries, "Salot stated.

SuperBottoms

Homegrown babycare brand, SuperBottoms, has recently secured Rs 3.5 crore in venture debt funding from Alteria Capital. The Pallavi Utagi-led brand engenders eco-friendly cloth diapers, SuperBottoms UNO, potty training products, and accessories for babies as well as moms. The brand is run by a passionate team of moms who are themselves users of the products. Besides offering babycare products, the company also administers an active and growing community of customers on social media. It will be using the recently raised funding to expand its product portfolio to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable products for babies and kids. The company has recently ventured into the kids' segment by launching kids' underwear and sustainable sheet detergent.

Sugar Cosmetics

Sugar Cosmetics, which is an online beauty brand, is blossoming this year in the D2C segment. The Vineeta Singh-led beauty brand has withstood the economic downturn and is making a great comeback with several campaigns as well as new launches. The brand has garnered $35.3 million in the aggregate to date. In the past year, it raised Series C funding from investors. According to media reports, it is in discussions with big PE funds to raise funds in the Series D round. The mobile app garnered over 800,000 app instals in just a year.