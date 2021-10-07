1Kosmos Expands Partnership With Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic To Enter Hyderabad Market

1Kosmos, the only cybersecurity solution to provide identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced its expanded partnership with Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic and entrance into the Hyderabad market. As organizations move to formalize remote work policies, the risk for identity fraud is predicted to increase by 80%. 1Kosmos and Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic will work together to mitigate on boarding fraud and tighten identity proofing and government-backed verification for organizations and enterprises in Hyderabad.

“Cybercrimes have risen significantly in the last year, however, only 5% of companies in India have invested in security solutions that protect their assets and employees,” said Siddharth Gandhi, COO, Asia Pacific, 1Kosmos. “We are working with Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic to disrupt the Hyderabad market with our advanced, identity-based authentication products, thus eliminating identity fraud with a frictionless experience.”

1Kosmos advances identity-based authentication principles with its standards-certified solution. The company’s platform allows users to establish indisputable identities backed by government issued IDs and verified against live biometrics, which are stored in a decentralized blockchain ledger to ensure the highest level of protection. As a result, traditional methods of security including usernames and passwords, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and one-time codes (OTC) become obsolete.

“The Hyderabad market has proven to be a land of opportunity for economic growth, promising high returns on investment for corporations and their respective business expansions,” said Mrigank Mishra, Senior Assistant Vice President, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic. “Hyderabad has created enormous employment opportunities, resulting in rising mandates for internal and external compliance protocols around data privacy, GDPR, access authentication, and cyber security. 1Kosmos is a natural fit to solve for this as we enter into a new era of cyber protection for this market,” adds Mrigank.