10 Reasons Why You Should Study Business Administration

Prof. Sherin Bovas

Many dream of getting a degree in business administration. But not many have a clue on its utility or know why they must study the subject. This article provides answers to all those questions.

1. Lots of job opportunities: Business courses introduce you to marketing, human resources, accounting, and customer care. Every organisation needs people who have these skills.

2. Increases your confidence: Business courses are all about developing your interpersonal skills so that you feel more confident dealing with people in the workplace. This is done by involving you in hands-on activities such as group projects and fundraising.

3. Prepares you for the modern office: You will learn how to use the most up-to-date Microsoft packages. If you have great Microsoft skills you will be immediately effective in the workplace.

4. Improves your communication: Business people need to be able to write reports, letters, and e-mails, deliver presentations or negotiate deals with customers. Develop your listening skills and raise awareness of the importance of body language. Employers tell us communication is one of the most important skills they look for in applicants.

5. Become a great team player: It’s all about the team! In a collaborative learning environment you will learn to work as a team, how to get the best out of your team and discover what your role is in a team is.

6. Learn to deliver exceptional customer service: For business success you need to understand your customer needs and deliver a service that exceeds their expectations. A business course will show you how to achieve this.

7. You can exploit your creativity: Have you got good ideas? Are you innovative? Are you a detail orientated person? A business career gives you opportunities to make a real impact by tapping into your creative side.

8. If you love a challenge: Employers need qualified business people who can help them solve problems and make decisions that will generate wealth for their business. If you are a hands-on person who likes to deal with practical – often tedious – problems that have to be overcome to keep a business functioning, then a business course might be for you!

9. Because you are a people person! You like to talk, discuss, debate, negotiate but most of all feel your contribution is helping. “People buy people” so if you are good at interacting with people and enjoy the experience you will get the most out of a business course.

10. Want to be self-employed? A business course can help you achieve the knowledge and skills you will need to manage your own business. Stop dreaming and start believing in yourself – you can make this happen!

Once qualified you will have a range of skills allowing you to work in various areas of a business including marketing, sales, customer service, HR, accounting and admin. College is a great place to start a highly successful and rewarding career.

A Business Administration program can transform you into a successful Business man, a high performing executive, sharpen your rough edges and have a better quality of life and lifestyle. You will train to carry yourself well with your soft skills, analytical reasoning, fast on your feet in decision making and far sighted in dealing with crisis, emergencies and be ready with action plan to mitigate risks.

You will learn to be Responsive, Reliable, Assurance, Empathetic & Tangible when you extend your service to the business environment.

….to be continued …………