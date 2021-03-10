10 March 2021: Gold Rate Dips In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Today

Gold prices are falling and people are showing interest to invest in the yellow metal. When compared to the beginning of the 2021, the gold prices are down by more than Rs. 5000 from highs of Rs.48,500.

The gold price in Hyderabad for ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs. 41,650 with a dip of 350 and that of 24 carat gold is Rs.45,820 with a fall of Rs. 380.

Gold rate in Hyderabad for last 5 days

March 9th, 2021 - Rs. 41650 (22 carat) - Rs.45,440 (24 carat)

March 8th, 2021 - Rs. 42,000 - Rs. 45,820

March 7th, 2021 - Rs. 41,710 - Rs. 45,500

March 6th, 2021 - Rs. 41,700 - Rs. 45,490

March 5th, 2021 - Rs. 41,450 - Rs. 45,220

Gold Rate in Vijayawada:

The price of one gram of 22 carat gold today is Rs. 4,164 and that of 24 carat gold is 4,543. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold stood at 41,640 where as 24 carat gold remained at 45,430.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam:

The price of one gram of 22 carat gold today is Rs. 4,165 and that of 24 carat gold is 4,544. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold stood at 41,650 where as 24 carat gold remained at 45,440.

Gold Price per 10 grams in other major cities: