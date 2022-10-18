Will Wait, BTS ARMY Breaks Down Over Military Enlistment News

Oct 18, 2022, 12:55 IST
As if the BTS' decision to go on a hiatus was not enough, there's another bad news that broke the hearts if the ARMYs. 

Yesterday, the agency confirmed the possible reason behind the BTS' announcement of the hiatus. By now, you must know the news that the BTS will be doing mandatory military service. 

But BTS is receiving all the support from the ARMY after the announcement which came out of the blue. 

Soon after the announcement, BTS ARMY was quick to share their reactions on social media platforms which made hashtags like 'We Love you BTS', and 'Forever With BTS' trend.

Sharing a photo of BTS, one user wrote, "I'm feeling sad but I'm proud of you guys.''

Another wrote, ''No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS.''

Have a look at the BTS ARMY reaction after the announcement of BTS military enlistment

