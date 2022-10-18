Will Wait, BTS ARMY Breaks Down Over Military Enlistment News

As if the BTS' decision to go on a hiatus was not enough, there's another bad news that broke the hearts if the ARMYs.

Yesterday, the agency confirmed the possible reason behind the BTS' announcement of the hiatus. By now, you must know the news that the BTS will be doing mandatory military service.

But BTS is receiving all the support from the ARMY after the announcement which came out of the blue.

Soon after the announcement, BTS ARMY was quick to share their reactions on social media platforms which made hashtags like 'We Love you BTS', and 'Forever With BTS' trend.

Sharing a photo of BTS, one user wrote, "I'm feeling sad but I'm proud of you guys.''

Another wrote, ''No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS.''

Have a look at the BTS ARMY reaction after the announcement of BTS military enlistment

"worries? everyone has worries. you might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass and soon after, you feel happiness again." – kim seokjin ♥︎



WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN#석진아사랑해하트#ForeverWithBTS pic.twitter.com/gZFEtetkMo — KSJ1♡ (@filmsforjin) October 17, 2022

"if you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continue to share music with you. like hoseok said, please believe in us." ㅡ Kim Namjoon



🥺💜 #ForeverWithBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Jx6DO0udlp — BTS Updates, Fancafe & Charts (@_BTSMoments_) October 17, 2022

The reason I cried when this moment happened was I thought this wouldn’t happen again for awhile, and I was right. But we’ll have more of these moments in the future and make new memories together, forever💜💖 #ForeverWithBts pic.twitter.com/v3KJRg7j27 — Bianca⁷💜 (@Bianca81162299) October 17, 2022

No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS. #ForeverWithBTS pic.twitter.com/NiZ9FT4psg — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) October 17, 2022

🐨: believe in us and trust us

🐱: let’s get old together

🐿️: please believe in us

🐥: we should keep going 30, 40, 70 years!



ARMY FOREVER, BTS FOREVER#ForeverWithBTSpic.twitter.com/1GDXMSAQ7H — Min Sakina⁷ (@Sakina801) October 17, 2022

FANDOM HUG ARMYS 🫂💜#ForeverWithBTS

ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER

WE LOVE YOU BTS

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOUpic.twitter.com/VSB6qd01FF — ًac ⁷ (@vminggukx) October 17, 2022

Also Read: Bangtan Boys Prepare For Military Enlistment, BTS ARMY Emotional