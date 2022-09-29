Will BLACKPINK Jisoo Reveal Truth About BTS V-Jennie Relationship?

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie relationship rumours won't die down anytime soon. It is being said that both the K pop idols are enjoying their private life away from the glaring eyes of the media.

Recently, a set of pictures were released on Social Media showing both the idols on a private lunch date at a restaurant in Gyeonggi.

The town lies in the outskirts of Seoul.

The photos were leaked by the hacker named Gurumiharibo, who reportedly leaked the earlier pics too. And for some time, there was a rumour that BLACKPINK Lisa was the hacker leaking the pictures because she is jealous of Jennie. But BLiNKS dismissed them as claims made by hatemongers

Now, it is being said that BLACKPINK Jisoo knows everything about BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's relationship, but not revealing anything outside.

There is a fan war going on between Jisoo fans and haters on Twitter. Jisoo fans claim that she doesn’t involve in such issues and urge netizens not to blame her. And some people say that she knows everything, yet stays silent.

Have a look at the Tweet war between Jisoo fans and haters:

If Taehyung doesn't care about Jennie getting hates, then why she's still happy after the rumors? I'm sure Taeh comforting her privately and assuring her that everything is fine. She clearly said she's happy and healthy in an interview that means Taeh really cares about her. — lkvj (@lisajeon127) September 28, 2022

Guys wtf is going one like what's gurumi upto now 😦

Taehyung Jennie #TAENNIE pic.twitter.com/Lh2GIPckB7 — taetae♡ (@_mywinterbear) September 28, 2022

Maybe it’s not true not all posted are true gurumi clearly are playing both fandoms but it is clearly true that they are dating it explains why taehyung followed Jennie and when he saw she was getting many hates he unfollowed her — Yuta (@suniYuta) September 28, 2022

Vieron lo que dijo la gurumi Hey everyone, I know that many of you doubt me and wild rumors are everywhere. I have been told that Jisoo is somebody who knows the truth and is a honest and kind person. She is not involved in with Taehyung in any kind. — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂 (@HELL0KITT1_) September 28, 2022

If you wanna expose Taehyung and Jennie dating then leave fucking Jisoo out of it https://t.co/tmyNYLTXkh — jay 🍯 || ray mond wake up (@bbvemon) September 28, 2022

