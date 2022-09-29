Will BLACKPINK Jisoo Reveal Truth About BTS V-Jennie Relationship?

Sep 29, 2022, 11:50 IST
BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie relationship rumours won't die down anytime soon. It is being said that both the K pop idols are enjoying their private life away from the glaring eyes of the media. 

Recently, a set of pictures were released on Social Media showing both the idols on a private lunch date at a restaurant in Gyeonggi. 
The town lies in the outskirts of Seoul. 

The photos were leaked by the hacker named Gurumiharibo, who reportedly leaked the earlier pics too. And for some time, there was a rumour that BLACKPINK Lisa was the hacker leaking the pictures because she is jealous of Jennie. But BLiNKS dismissed them as  claims made by hatemongers 

Now, it is being said that BLACKPINK Jisoo knows everything about BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's relationship, but not revealing anything outside. 

There is a fan war going on between Jisoo fans and haters on Twitter. Jisoo fans claim that she doesn’t involve in such issues and urge netizens not to blame her. And some people say that she knows everything, yet stays silent. 

Have a look at the Tweet war between Jisoo fans and haters:

