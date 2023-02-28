Why BTS Jungkook Deleted Instagram Account

BTS Jungkook is a name to reckon with in the K pop industry. The youngest BTS member, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shocked to all his fans on Weverse live.

The golden maknae talked about his pet dog Bam's health while also singing few numbers to entertain the BTS ARMY, who were beyond thrilled.

However, Jungkook's Weverse Live was interrupted by J Hope and Jimin who spammed his comments section. In between the BTS ARMY could also hear the ringing of his doorbell because of which Jungkook had to abruptly end his live.

within no time, it emerged that BTS Jungkook's instagram account had been deleted. BTS ARMY were heartbroken and feared that it was the work of a hacker or a stalker who's been secretly filming Jungkook's activities without his permission.

However, Jungkook assured his fans saying he deleted it because he wasn't using it much. He also hinted to fans at returning soon.

Nonetheless, fans are heartbroken and can't wait to see him back on instagram and get a peek into his daily activities.

However, this sudden development has left people to wonder whether it was the work of a hacker or did the K pop singer do it on purporse for the fear of being stalked again.