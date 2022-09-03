Who is The Highest Taxpayer in K Pop Band BTS?

From World’s Most Handsome man to now Model Citizen ‘V’. Do you know the reason why BTS V is trending with the tag Model Citizen V? Well, it's for all the contributions he has made to his city.

The city of Goyang honoured 8 commendations with an award for being exemplary taxpayers who contributed to the expansion of the city's finances. Out of the eight members, only three people are individuals and the remaining five are business groups.

The five business groups included CJ LiveCity, HiBee Korea, Cheese & Food, Gate Vision LTD, and the Hanyang Country Club.

And one of the individuals who received the award is none other than BTS Taehyung aka V.

The award is given to appreciate citizens, who are paying taxes and to create a tax payment in favour of the local community.

When BTS ARMY learnt about this, they started trending BTS V on social media with the hashtag “Model Citizen V".

Unfortunately, BTS V could not attend the award ceremony due to his busy schedule. However, his father accepted the award on his behalf.

Have a look at happy tweets from BTS ARMY for making them proud.

Taehyung we are so proud of you for doing your duty. Making your parents and everyone around you proud. One of the three citizen of Goyang City who received a Plaque for being a loyal Tax Payer.

Taehyung is a total model for what a loyal citizen should be he’s one of the three citizens of Goyang City who received a plaque for being a loyal Tax Payer.Everyday he makes us proud to support him .



