Who is The Highest Taxpayer in K Pop Band BTS?

Sep 03, 2022, 16:47 IST
Who is The Highest Taxpayer in K Pop Band BTS? - Sakshi Post

From World’s Most Handsome man to now Model Citizen ‘V’. Do you know the reason why BTS V is trending with the tag Model Citizen V? Well, it's for all the contributions he has made to his city.

The city of Goyang honoured 8 commendations with an award for being exemplary taxpayers who contributed to the expansion of the city's finances. Out of the eight members, only three people are individuals and the remaining five are business groups. 

The five business groups included CJ LiveCity, HiBee Korea, Cheese & Food, Gate Vision LTD, and the Hanyang Country Club. 

And one of the individuals who received the award is none other than BTS Taehyung aka V. 

The award is given to appreciate citizens, who are paying taxes and to create a tax payment in favour of the local community.

When BTS ARMY learnt about this, they started trending BTS V on social media with the hashtag “Model Citizen V". 

Unfortunately, BTS V  could not attend the award ceremony due to his busy schedule. However,  his father accepted the award on his behalf.

Have a look at happy tweets from BTS ARMY for making them proud.

Also Read: BTS Yet To Come in BUSAN Venue Changed


Read More:

Tags: 
BTS
BTS V
Kim Taehyung
Model Citizen V
Advertisement
Back to Top