When BTS Dons Military Uniform

Wakeup ARMY! We have something fun here.

Though the news of BTS military enlistment is sad news for many of us, there are a few fan-edited videos, which are not just funny but also interesting and a treat to watch.

A section of the ARMY shared edited videos featuring how BTS members will be at their military services.

BTS members have different personality traits, which have been used to create a funny videos.

Fan-edited video shows BTS members wearing military uniforms, BTS leader RM is seen destroying everything, and whatever he does goes wrong. Suga always finds space to take a rest. Jin is up to naughty things. J-Hope gets excited about everything. Jimin and V do crazy things together. Jungkook is trying out new things.

Have a look at the funny BTS edits after the military enlistment announcement

bts in the military pic.twitter.com/JIma9lOjPt — Proud Military Wife (@milfjins) October 17, 2022

Also Read: Look How RM Comforted BTS ARMY After Military Enlistment Heartbreak