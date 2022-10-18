When BTS Dons Military Uniform
Wakeup ARMY! We have something fun here.
Though the news of BTS military enlistment is sad news for many of us, there are a few fan-edited videos, which are not just funny but also interesting and a treat to watch.
A section of the ARMY shared edited videos featuring how BTS members will be at their military services.
BTS members have different personality traits, which have been used to create a funny videos.
Fan-edited video shows BTS members wearing military uniforms, BTS leader RM is seen destroying everything, and whatever he does goes wrong. Suga always finds space to take a rest. Jin is up to naughty things. J-Hope gets excited about everything. Jimin and V do crazy things together. Jungkook is trying out new things.
Have a look at the funny BTS edits after the military enlistment announcement
bts in the military pic.twitter.com/JIma9lOjPt
— Proud Military Wife (@milfjins) October 17, 2022
I'm crying n laughing at the same time 🤣❤️❤️🥺#BTS #btsmilitary #BTS_2030BusanWorldExpo pic.twitter.com/gFDNQOv4gg
— taekook pix'vidz💜❤️ (@AtiaAlyas) October 17, 2022
bts military🤣 #btsmilitary pic.twitter.com/HQ7rtOLss6
— Алиныч (@acfubu) October 18, 2022
Can't be sad with army 🤣🤣#btsmilitary #BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DEcAMeY5Md
— ⟬⟭Khate⁷🇵🇭⟭⟬ᵇᵗˢ𝐉𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍🐥 (@park_jiminssi13) October 18, 2022
