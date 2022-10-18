When BTS Dons Military Uniform

Oct 18, 2022, 14:48 IST
When BTS Dons Military Uniform - Sakshi Post

Wakeup ARMY! We have something fun here. 

Though the news of BTS military enlistment is sad news for many of us, there are a few fan-edited videos, which are not just funny but also interesting and a treat to watch. 

A section of the ARMY shared edited videos featuring how BTS members will be at their military services. 

BTS members have different personality traits, which have been used to create a funny videos.

Fan-edited video shows BTS members wearing military uniforms, BTS leader RM is seen destroying everything, and whatever he does goes wrong. Suga always finds space to take a rest. Jin is up to naughty things. J-Hope gets excited about everything. Jimin and V do crazy things together. Jungkook is trying out new things. 

Have a look at the funny BTS edits after the military enlistment announcement

BTS
BTS Military enlistment
BTS military edited videos
BTS ARMY
