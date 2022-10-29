Watch: WHO Officials Dancing to BTS Song

We all know how famous the BTS band is.

The K-pop boy band members are global ambassadors. The Bangtan Boys is also the first Korean pop group to represent at the UN. They reached the peak of their career within 10 years of forming the band.

BTS music is the favourite of all age groups—from newborn babies to adults.

Now, a video from World Health Organisation (WHO) has brought smiles to the faces of the BTS ARMY. In a WHO video which has gone viral, WHO delegates can be seen dancing to one of the many chartbusters from the BTS.

The video goes to show yet again that the voice of the BTS is not confined to concerts and stadiums, but is also famous in reputed organizations across the world. The video shows a group of WHO delegates grooving to BTS's Permission To Dance song.

The video was shared on Twitter by the Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with the caption, “Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!”